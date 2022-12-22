Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $922,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

