Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

