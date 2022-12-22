Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

