Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.