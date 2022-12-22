Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

