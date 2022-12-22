Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

