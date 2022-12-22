Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 266.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $241.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.72.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

