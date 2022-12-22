Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

