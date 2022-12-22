Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

