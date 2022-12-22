JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

