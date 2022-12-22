Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

