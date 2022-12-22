Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $273.45 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average is $289.94.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

