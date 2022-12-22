Erickson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 14.5% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

