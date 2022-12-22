Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.