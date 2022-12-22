Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average of $354.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

