Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average of $354.66.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

