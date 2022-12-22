Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

