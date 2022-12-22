WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

