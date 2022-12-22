CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 339,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

