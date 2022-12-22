Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

