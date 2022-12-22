Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

