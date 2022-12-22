Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 465 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.06 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

