Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 130 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $202.43 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

