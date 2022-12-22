Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 186 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

