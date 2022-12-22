Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

