Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Micron Technology (MU)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.