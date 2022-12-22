Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.