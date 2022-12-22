Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.4 %

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.