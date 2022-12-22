O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 332.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $833.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $816.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

