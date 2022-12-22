Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $904,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $3,620,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 40.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

T opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

