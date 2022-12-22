Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

