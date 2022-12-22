FLC Capital Advisors Sells 542 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

MRK opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

