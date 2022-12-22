Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

