JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,903 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

