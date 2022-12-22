Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

