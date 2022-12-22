Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 13,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 3.3 %

GE stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

