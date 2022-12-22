Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $241.54 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

