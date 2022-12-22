Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

