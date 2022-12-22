Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

