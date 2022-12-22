Forsta AP Fonden Sells 31,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.49. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.