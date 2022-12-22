Highland Private Wealth Management Has $286,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

