Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

