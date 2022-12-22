BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 378,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

