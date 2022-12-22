Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

