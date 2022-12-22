Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $46.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.