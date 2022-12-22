Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.