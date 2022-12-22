iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.16.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.