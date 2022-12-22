iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

