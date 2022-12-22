Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,728 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 78,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 132,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

