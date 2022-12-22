Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

