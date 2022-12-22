Diligent Investors LLC Sells 101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47. The stock has a market cap of $286.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

